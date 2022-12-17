Netflix’s Ginny And Georgia Season 2 Is Finally Coming! Here’s

Ginny & Georgia stole the hearts of viewers when it hit Netflix in February 2021. The television show follows the story of the Miller family as they move to a new town. The matriarch of the family, Georgia Miller, has secrets, and fans still don’t know all of them. Ginny is a teenager grappling with relationships and growing up. The first season ended with the reveal that Georgia has previously killed for Ginny, and Ginny left town. Everyone can’t wait until the second season finally hits the streaming service.





Just recently, Netflix announced when the second season of Ginny & Georgia will be released. The whole cast is coming back, and they will be joined by some new faces. There are a lot of looming questions after season 1’s wicked cliffhanger. Let’s get into everything we know about Ginny & Georgia season 2.

8/8 What Is Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia About?

Ginny & Georgia follows the story of the Miller family as they move to a new town. Georgia, the mother, had two children: Ginny and Austin. With Ginny in high school, there is plenty of friendship drama and relationship scandal. Antonia Gentry plays Ginny, and landing the lead role changed her life.

At the heart of the show is the mother-daughter relationship between Ginny and Georgia. There is a lot that Ginny does not know about her mother, and what she uncovered in the season 1 finale will alter their relationship forever. Georgia Miller is a killer, and she killed for Ginny.

7/8 Why Did Taylor Swift Call Out Ginny & Georgia?

While most people who watched Ginny & Georgia enjoyed the television show, one celebrity in particular was not thrilled with a joke made. Taylor Swift, who held all ten spots in the Billboard Top 100 list earlier this year, was outraged by a sexist joke made at her expense.

A character on the Netflix show commented, “you go through men faster than Taylor Swift.” Upon seeing it, Swift tweeted about the sexist nature of society these days, saying “How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horseshit as FuNnyY.”

6/8 Production Wrapped For Ginny & Georgia Earlier This Year

Netflix renewed Ginny & Georgia for a second season four months after it premiered on the streaming service. However, despite the renewal, the show took a while to start filming. The filming process did not begin until the end of November 2021.

Most of the filming of Ginny & Georgia takes place in Toronto, Canada. Some other locations were used in the second season in Cobourg, Ontario. The show wrapped filming on April 22, 2022. Afterwards, they had to finish dubbing the show, which pushed the release date out of 2022.

5/8 Who Is Joining The Cast Of Ginny & Georgia?

Two new faces are set to join the world of Ginny & Georgia. Viewers have already met Ginny’s father: Zion Miller, played by Nathan Mitchell. Now, fans will get to meet Austin’s father, Georgia’s other ex-boyfriend. Gil Timmins, Austin’s father, will be played by Aaron Ashmore. The actor is best known for his part in the X-Men franchise and more recently for a recurring role in Netflix’s Locke & Key.

A character named Simone is also joining Ginny & Georgia. Simone is Zion’s new girlfriend. Fans are interested in how Ginny will react to the news.

4/8 Will Georgia Get Caught For Murder?

One of the biggest aspects of the season 1 finale of Ginny & Georgia was Ginny’s revelation that her mother is not only a murderer, but she killed her second husband Kenny Drexel to save Ginny. She also killed her first husband Anthony Greene. Now that Ginny knows the truth, their relationship dynamic is certain the change.

Georgia’s ability to escape the law will be tested in season 2 of the hit Netflix show. Whether or not she will be caught for her past actions is a big question in the second season. Fans are dying to find out what becomes of the character.

3/8 What Happens To Ginny And Austin In Ginny & Georgia?

The other big cliffhanger in the season 1 finale of Ginny & Georgia is the fate of siblings Ginny and Austin. The final moments of the episode show the two riding out of town, and fans have speculated where they might be headed.

Other questions surrounding Ginny’s fate include what will become of her friend group and love interest. Will Ginny find a way to reconcile with her friends after her cheating was revealed? Will Ginny and Marcus finally be together? Ginny’s life needs a lot of repairs.

2/8 Everything The Cast Of Ginny & Georgia Have Said About Season 2

It is no surprise that the cast of Ginny & Georgia are over the moon about season two. They are all very passionate about their characters and love showing behind-the-scenes content on their social medias.

Antonia Gentry, who plays Ginny in the Netflix show, shared her excitement for the upcoming season with Entertainment Tonight. “It’s a roller coaster ride. Even I don’t know the full details, but I am on the edge of my seat,” she shared. “I know it’s going to be a full package of just excitement and plot, and craziness.”

1/8 When Is Ginny & Georgia Season 2?

Fans were hoping to watch the second season of Ginny & Georgia some time this year, especially after Netflix revealed their plans to release the show in the final quarter of 2022. However, a 2022 release date is not going to happen.

Due to production delays, Netflix had to slightly push back the second season of the beloved show. They have officially announced the release date. Ginny & Georgia will be hitting the streaming service on January 5th, 2023. There will be ten 60-minute episodes in the second season.