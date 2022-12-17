New app aims to rebalance landlord-tenant relationship

Wellingtonians Luke Nicholls and Aaron Rama first met at kindergarten, and now they have joined forces to level the playing field between tenants and landlords.

Despite often living in different cities, the two remained friends over the 25 plus years after kindergarten, but it was experiences in the rental market which led them to become business partners.

When Rama, a software developer, returned to Wellington from San Francisco in 2019 he had to navigate the city’s tight rental market, and realised there was a power imbalance between landlords and tenants.

At the time, Nicholls was managing a few rental properties, and had identified a need for technology to streamline rental processes, and improve communication between both parties.

READ MORE:

* ‘Shellshocked’ property managers want more information on regulation plan

* Tenants should be treated with respect by landlords, property manager says

* Tenant who had ‘people intruding on my space’ has tribunal win



With the cost-of-living crisis, new taxes being implemented, and rent and house prices fluctuating, landlords and tenants continued to be under significant pressure, and often ended up pitted against each other, Nicholls said.

“But most landlords want to provide a secure home to responsible tenants at a fair price, and most tenants want to pay a fair price for a healthy house that they can call their home.”

They had also noticed most aspects of property management were still performed manually, which meant tasks took more time and were prone to oversight and human error.

“So we set out to reimagine, reinvent, and improve the rental experience for self-managing landlords and tenants with technology.”

Stuff New technology can help to improve the relationship between landlords and tenants.

The result was their new property management app, Keyhook, which was the first of its kind, and looked after tenants, while making management easier and less risky for landlords, he said.

The app automated many property management tasks, such as Tenancy Services paperwork and rent collection, and offered features such as remote video inspections, maintenance requests, and compliance reminders.

Nicholls said as it was mobile-based and used by both landlord and tenant, it provided a simple, proactive way to communicate and co-operate transparently on the necessary aspects of a tenancy.

The remote property inspection feature, which allowed tenants to conduct guided video inspections and securely upload them to the cloud for landlords to review when it suited, was the best example of this, he said.

“When talking to tenants and landlords, property inspections were one issue that kept coming up. In most cases, landlords have to conduct inspections in order to remain compliant with their insurance.

“At the same time, property inspections can feel intrusive, unnecessary, and in this new Covid era, even dangerous.”

Supplied/Supplied Keyhook co-founders Luke Nicholls and Aaron Rama aim to change the way rental property is managed.

The app meant both parties could avoid the annoyance of organising a suitable time in the busyness of life, and the invasive feeling that comes with inspections, he said.

“Previously, technology in this space focused on the landlord’s experience rather than the tenants’.

“But we believe tenancies are a two-way partnership, and this app encourages a positive relationship between landlord and tenant.”

While it was only launched in August, Nicholls said they were pleased with the customer pickup and growth rate to date.

“It reflects what we hope will be a long-overdue change in the way rental property is managed which benefits everyone involved.”

Rental property management was going through a period of change, with Housing Minister Megan Woods announcing a new regulatory system for property managers last month.

But, at this stage, the system would not apply to self-managing landlords, despite calls from tenant advocates and the Residential Property Managers Association to include them.