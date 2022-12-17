New On Hulu In January 2023: How I Met Your Father Season 2, The

December is already half gone, and January is not far away. A new month ahead also means a whole new slate of shows and movies to watch on Hulu. Some of that content will be available on January 1, while other shows and movies will be available a little later next month.

If awkward and dark comedies are your thing, you should consider The Drop on January 13. The movie, coming from producers Jay and Mark Duplass, stars Anna Konkle (Pen15). A trip to a tropical island resort for a friend’s destination wedding goes horribly awry after couple lex and Mani, shortly after arriving, drop her friend’s baby in front of all their friends. Things only go downhill from there. The Drop is directed by Sarah Adina Smith and is co-written by Smith and Joshua Leonard. In addition to Konkle, the film’s cast includes Jermaine Fowler (Coming 2 America), Jillian Bell (Brittany Run a Marathon), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Free Guy), Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Aparna Nancherla (Crashing), Joshua Leonard (The Blair Witch Project), Jennifer Lafleur (Nope), and Elisha Henig (The Sinner).

Later in the month, Season 2 of How I Met Your Father comes to Hulu on January 24. The 20-episode season continues the reboot pretty much exactly a full year after Season 1 came to the streaming service earlier this year. The offshoot picks up eight years after the events of the How I Met Your Mother finale, focusing on a new friend group consisting of Sophie (Younger’s Hilary Duff), Charlie (The Royals’ Tom Ainsley), Jesse (Veronica Mars’ Chris Lowell), Valentina (Grown-ish’s Francia Raisa), Ellen (Space Force‘s Tien Tran) and Sid (God Friended Me’s Suraj Sharma). The story is told from 58-year-old Sophie’s perspective, and out of the gate confirms she’s already met the father, which means the series works slightly differently than its predecessor.

Below is a list of all the content coming to Hulu in January.

New to Hulu January 2023

January 1

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere (ABC)

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere (ABC)

The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 3-4 (CBS)

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 15-16 (CBS)

Are You The One?: Complete Season 8 (MTV)

Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 3-4 (CBS)

Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 1-2 (VH1)

The Challenge: Complete Seasons 20 (MTV)

CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 3-4 (CBS)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Complete Season 3 (MTV)

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 6-7 (VH1)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 2 (VH1)

Survivor: Complete Seasons 40-41 (CBS)

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 6 (CBS)

3 Idiotas (2017)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

A Troll in Central Park (1994)

Barbarians (2021)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2010)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Dante’s Peak (1997)

Empire Records (1995)

Gamer (2009)

Heat (1995)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Home Alone 3 (1997)

The Internship (2013)

Irrational Man (2015)

The King Of Comedy (1983) (40th Anniversary)

Kingdom Come (2001)

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003) (20th Anniversary)

Little Manhattan (2005)

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns (2001)

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

One Fine Day (1996)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predestination (2015)

The Prestige (2006)

Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (2017)

Prometheus (2011)

The Proposal (2009)

Real Steel (2011)

S.W.A.T. (2003) (20th Anniversary)

Snatch (2000)

Someone Like You (2001)

Take Shelter (2011)

This Christmas (2007)

The Triplets Of Belleville (2003) (20th Anniversary)

Truth (2015)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)

Zeros And Ones (2021)

Zombieland (2009)

January 3

Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia (2022)

January 4

Will Trent: Series Premiere (ABC)

Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Seasons 4-5

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 11

January 5

Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu Original)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Series Premiere (Fox)

January 6

January 7

Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Season 3 Premiere (National Geographic)

House of Darkness (2022)

January 8

January 9

Koala Man: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Alert: Series Premiere (Fox)

January 11

Port Protection Alaska: Season 6 Premiere (National Geographic)

January 12

How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

Riotsville, USA (2022)

January 13

The Drop (2022) (Hulu Original)

January 15

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Seasons 2-4 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 6 & 15 (Food Network)

Deadly Women: Complete Season 14 (ID)

Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 4-5 (ID)

A Kind Of Murder (2016)

Paris, 13th District (2021)

January 18

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4 Premiere (Fox)

January 19

Web of Death: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu Original)

National Geographic Investigates: El Chapo’s Narco Bling: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 3 Premiere (National Geographic)

January 20

January 21

January 22

Happening (2021)

The Tax Collector (2020)

January 23

Accused: Series Premiere (Fox)

January 24

How I Met Your Father: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Bachelor: Season 27 Premiere (ABC)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2A (Disney XD)

January 25

Extraordinary: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

January 26

The 1619 Project: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Onyx Collective/Hulu Original)

Killing County: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu Original)

National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedelics: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

January 27

The Deer King (2021)

Maneater (2022)

January 31