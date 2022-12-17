Nick Cannon, Self-Described “Father Of Multiple Kids,” Admitted

You may have wondered to yourself amid Nick Cannon‘s seemingly never-ending quest to populate the earth, “Hey, I wonder how he can spend time with all of those kids?”
Unsurprisingly, the answer is: He can’t! Yes, the father of 11 addressed his family life in a new episode of The Checkup with Dr. David Agus.
“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” he said.
“One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin,” he added.
Well, Nick is about to be spread even thinner, as he’s currently expecting his 12th child with Alyssa Scott. If the baby arrives before the end of the year, it’ll mean five babies for Nick in 2022.
Source link