Nicola Sturgeon sets date for ’emergency’ independence talks

Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP have announced March 19 as the date for an emergency conference to be held to discuss how to push through a second independence referendum in Scotland following an unfavourable decision on the legitimacy of a vote without consent from Westminster last month. On Saturday afternoon, Ms Sturgeon said her party would hold a “democracy conference” held on Sunday, March 19 at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre. The extraordinary event will see the SNP draw out plans to defy the Supreme Court to attempt to withdraw from the United Kingdom.