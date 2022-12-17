Norway mackerel, herring prices correct down in week 49

Export prices for Norwegian herring and mackerel both corrected back down in week 49 of 2022 (Dec. 5-12), after week 48 had seen them each rebound, according to the latest update from the Norwegian Seafood Council. […]

Want to keep reading? Sign up for a FREE TRIAL to have full access to our articles for 7 days!

sign up

Have an account? Log in here: Enter the email address associated with your account.

We’ll send you instructions to reset your password. Email sent We’ve sent a link to to change your password. Please check your inbox to reset your password securely and easily. Forgot username or password? | Help! I can’t log in