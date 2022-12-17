Categories
UK

Norway mackerel, herring prices correct down in week 49


Export prices for Norwegian herring and mackerel both corrected back down in week 49 of 2022 (Dec. 5-12), after week 48 had seen them each rebound, according to the latest update from the Norwegian Seafood Council. […]

Want to keep reading?

Sign up for a FREE TRIAL to have full access to our articles for 7 days!



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.