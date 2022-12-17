Categories
Ohio man’s skeletal remains ID’d 31 years after hunters found


Investigators have identified the person whose remains were found in a shallow grave in Ohio 31 years ago – now police are focused on determining what happened to Robert A. Mullins

Mullins’ family said the 21-year-old was living on the northeast side of Columbus when he went missing in late 1988 or early 1989.

Pickaway County Sheriff’s investigators said years-long efforts from Mullins’ family and law enforcement to find him were unsuccessful until advances in DNA technology allowed police to unlock the case.

“Robert’s absence was a great source of pain in their lives, especially in the life of his late mother Catherine, who never stopped looking for her son,” sheriff’s investigators said.

Robert Mullins of Columbus, Ohio. Remains were found in Ohio on Nov. 1, 1991. Investigators spent years trying to identify them and were finally able to 31 years later.

Found in a shallow grave

Hunters found the man’s remains in a shallow grave on Nov. 1, 1991 along a private farm lane.

Investigators initially thought the bones belonged to a female due to the person’s small size. They pegged the individual to be between 5-foot-1 and 5-foot-4 and approximately 25 years old.

Mullins was 21 years old at the time and stood at 5-foot-3.

Anthropologists said when the remains were found, they had most likely been buried for no more than three years.





