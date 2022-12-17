Ona Jabeur: The goal is to start the year well

Ona Jabeur reveals her goal for now is just to make a good start to the 2023 season. Jabeur, ranked at No 2 in the world, is scheduled to start her 2023 season at the Adelaide International. After Adelaide, Jabeur will go to Melbourne, where she will be aiming to win her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Jabeur is ranked just behind Iga Swiatek and she is now a top favorite wherever she goes. “The goal is just to try to have a good start of the year,” Jabeur said.

Jabeur wrote tennis history but didn’t win a Grand Slam

In the summer, Jabeur became the first North African and Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final.

Unfortunately for Jabeur, she lost the Wimbledon final despite being up by a set against Elena Rybakina. After losing the Wimbledon final, Jabeur was clearly dejected as she struggled at the start of the North American hard court swing.

Then, Jabeur bounced back at the US Open, where she made her second Grand Slam final. Again, Jabeur lost a Grand Slam final as Iga Swiatek beat the Tunisian in straight sets. For Jabeur, it was absolutely devastating to lose back-to-back Grand Slam finals and twice fell just short of winning her first Major.

However, she was proud of writing tennis history and probably being an inspiration to Arab and African kids to pick up a racket and play tennis. “It really means a lot and I try to push myself to do more. Getting the major is one of the goals.

Hopefully I can inspire more and more generations, that’s the goal and I get inspired by so many champions. Thank you also to my team, always pushing me. We want more and more kids coming here hopefully, I just really hope I can inspire more.

This is just the beginning,” Jabeur said at the US Open. It remains to be seen if Jabeur can win her first Grand Slam at the Australian Open.