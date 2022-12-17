One of Spain’s most beautiful villages is in Tenerife

As the majority of tourists travel to the south of Tenerife, northern towns such as Garachico are generally less crowded.

Tourists will be able to sample some Canarian delicacies at one of the local restaurants in the beautiful town.

Popular dishes include pappas arrugadas, a simple potato dish using local potatoes which have a specific flavour due to the islands’ volcanic ash.

Puchero Canario is popular during winter and translates as Canary Island stew. The dish is made from pumpkin, cabbage and sweet potato with pork and beef.