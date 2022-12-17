Pain when pooing could be a warning sign of cancer – signs to





Cancer symptoms are often vague and non-specific, which often results in late diagnosis. However, survival outcomes grow poorer when the condition slips under the radar. This makes symptoms awareness front and centre. Fortunately, an expert has shared the warning signs of anal cancer to be aware of, including pain when going to the loo.

Between your diet and medication, trying to open your bowels might not always be an easy experience. Michelle Geraghty-Corns, Founder of Eternal Being, said: "There are a number of reasons why someone might find pooing painful, with constipation being an incredibly common issue. "Your diet, stress, dehydration, gut allergies, medication, pregnancy, and lack of movement are just a few of the reasons why you can become constipated, where you experience pain while having a bowel movement, hard and dry stool, and have fewer than three bowel movements a week." However, constipation and the pain that comes with it could occasionally be a sign of a more serious problem.

Geraghty-Corns said: "Anal cancer is another reason why people may find pooing painful, although this is a less common reason. "Anal cancer is linked to human papillomavirus (HPV) which is a common sexually transmitted infection. HPV is thought to be the most common cause of anal cancer." While pain when going for a number two could be one of the warning signs of the deadly condition, anal cancer more commonly presents with rectal bleeding, pain around the anus and itching. In fact, bleeding from the bottom is considered one of the "most common" symptoms of anal cancer.

She said: “Nearly all of these symptoms can be caused by different issues far less scary than cancer but get checked out. “This is why we need to break down the stigma about poo and our toilet habits, as to stop these cancers we need to know ourselves and not be ashamed or embarrassed about poo. “If you have any symptoms of anal cancer, you must go to your GP to get them checked since catching cancer earlier can improve the outcomes. “With anal cancer symptoms, they are similar to the symptoms for haemorrhoids and anal fissures, making it important for individuals to see a GP anytime they have a change around their anus which isn’t typical for them.”