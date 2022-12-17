Pair questioned by police over death of two young boys in

Emergency services were called to the home in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, on Friday, where they found the bodies of the children, aged two and five.

A 44-year-old woman who was arrested shortly after the incident remained in custody last night.

A man who was arrested later has been released with no further action. Both were known to the children.

Yesterday, neighbours spoke of their shock as the investigation into the boys’ deaths continued.

Father-of-two Sultan Wadud, 40, said: “Between 1.30pm and 2pm I heard a loud scream or a shout. It sounded more like a scream, probably a man.”

He added: “I didn’t have time to look out the window to see what was going on, but it was more of a reaction rather than somebody shouting.

“It’s scary and sad at the same time, knowing what’s happened, especially being a parent myself with two kids. It has been a shock to the community.”

Another neighbour, Sebastian Asiedu, 43, said: “It’s so sad – I haven’t even been able to sleep. I feel so bad, I feel so sad, I feel so worried, I feel so disturbed.

“Because when we moved down here it was a quiet place to live.”

Detective Inspector Sean Treweek said: “This is clearly an extremely distressing incident with many unanswered questions. However at this very early stage, nobody else is sought in connection with the deaths.”