Pakistani public organizations uphold Azerbaijan’s environmental

By Trend
Pakistan’s Youth Diplomacy Forum and Global Strategic Institute
for Sustainable Development (GSISD) public organizations have
supported Azerbaijani environmental activists over the situation
around the Lachin road, Trend reports citing the Eurasian Regional
Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF – ERC).
The agencies noted that ecologists and volunteers must be
allowed to monitor the area, and the natural resource exploitation
could only be carried out in accordance with the legislation of
Azerbaijan.
“Ending environmental terrorism and bringing those responsible
to justice will help maintain peace in the region,” the GSISD
said.
The Youth Diplomacy Forum has called for the establishment of
conditions for monitoring the landmine threat situation, posing a
danger not only to people’s lives, but also damaging the
environment.
Representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations
(NGOs) have been protesting near Shusha, close to the Russian
peacekeepers’ temporary deployment area. The protest is being held
against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the
territory, to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country’s
mineral resources.
Following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers’ command on
December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of
Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the
Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were going to begin
preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource
exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on
Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily
deployed, on December 10, 2022.
The expert team was expected to inspect the environmental
condition at the ‘Gizilbulagh’ gold deposit and the ‘Damirli’
copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize
cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to
the environment, as well as to underground and surface water
sources.
However, when arriving in the monitoring area, the expert group,
accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, faced provocations. The
planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to
the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create
necessary conditions and prevented for the entire process to carry
on.
—
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz
Source link