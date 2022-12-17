Pakistani public organizations uphold Azerbaijan’s environmental

By Trend

Pakistan’s Youth Diplomacy Forum and Global Strategic Institute

for Sustainable Development (GSISD) public organizations have

supported Azerbaijani environmental activists over the situation

around the Lachin road, Trend reports citing the Eurasian Regional

Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF – ERC).

The agencies noted that ecologists and volunteers must be

allowed to monitor the area, and the natural resource exploitation

could only be carried out in accordance with the legislation of

Azerbaijan.

“Ending environmental terrorism and bringing those responsible

to justice will help maintain peace in the region,” the GSISD

said.

The Youth Diplomacy Forum has called for the establishment of

conditions for monitoring the landmine threat situation, posing a

danger not only to people’s lives, but also damaging the

environment.

Representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations

(NGOs) have been protesting near Shusha, close to the Russian

peacekeepers’ temporary deployment area. The protest is being held

against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the

territory, to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country’s

mineral resources.

Following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers’ command on

December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of

Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the

Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were going to begin

preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource

exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on

Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily

deployed, on December 10, 2022.

The expert team was expected to inspect the environmental

condition at the ‘Gizilbulagh’ gold deposit and the ‘Damirli’

copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize

cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to

the environment, as well as to underground and surface water

sources.

However, when arriving in the monitoring area, the expert group,

accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, faced provocations. The

planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to

the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create

necessary conditions and prevented for the entire process to carry

on.

