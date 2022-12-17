Passengers urged to leave ‘heels’ at home if they want to avoid

“Due to this, if you have a fondness for the now strangely controversial character, it could be a good idea to leave your merchandise at home,” the experts recommended.

Camouflage in the Caribbean

Other unusual rules include wearing camouflage clothes in the Caribbean, and they are forbidden in Jamaica, Grenada, Antigua, Dominica, St Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Members of the public are not allowed to wear camouflage to avoid “civilians being confused with military officials or the police”.

While the penalties vary from country to country, in Grenada, for example, wearing the popular pattern can lead tourists to jail time.