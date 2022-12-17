Phil Tufnell speaks out as pal Freddie Flintoff ‘lucky to be

Freddie Flintoff, 45, was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after he was injured in an accident while filming Top Gear. According to his son, Corey, 16, Freddie is “lucky to be alive” after the “nasty crash”.
In an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk, Freddie’s friend and fellow cricketer Phil Tufnell, 56, has shared his “shock” after hearing the worrying news.
He said: “I’ve been hearing reports that he’s ok but Crikey O’Reilly. I mean, you’re in these cars and things, I don’t quite know what happened, but just thank god that he is all alright.
“It was a bit of a shock. I’ll try and find out more information over the next couple of days but yeah, I’m just delighted that he is all ok. It is [scary], you never know do you. You just don’t bl**dy know.
“But yeah, glad he’s well and fit and hopefully on the mend.”
It is understood that Freddie’s crash did not happen at high speed and reports have said that his injuries are not life-threatening.
In an update, Corey told MailOnline: “He’s OK. I’m not too sure what happened but he is lucky to be alive.
“It was a pretty nasty crash. It is shocking. We are all shocked but just hope he’s going to be OK.”
Freddie’s friend Piers Morgan also issued an update after making contact with the presenter’s family.
The said: “Our primary concern is and has been for the welfare of Freddie – as well as the Top Gear team.
“All health and safety procedures were followed on site and the incident is now being fully investigated, in line with standard policy and practice.”
It comes as Phil is heading back on the road with Extra Time alongside his long-term pals Matt Dawson and Sue Barker.
The trio famously worked alongside each other on Question of Sport for years before their tenure came to an end in 2021.
Next year, they will be bringing a new live sports quiz to theatres across the country which promises a new format of testing questions, lively audience interaction, games, hilarity and a cast of famous guests.
As it was with their previous outings, Sue will be at the helm with Matt and Phil as team captains.
The cricket legend said: “There’s nothing quite like doing a live show, the interaction you get with the audience is always a thrill.
“Extra Time will be a great opportunity to rekindle the team’s magic and bring plenty of excitement and hilarity to the theatre.”
Tickets go on pre-sale at 10am on Friday, December 16 and general sale on Monday, December 19: visit ticketmaster.co.uk/
