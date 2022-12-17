Phil Tufnell speaks out as pal Freddie Flintoff ‘lucky to be

Freddie Flintoff, 45, was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after he was injured in an accident while filming Top Gear. According to his son, Corey, 16, Freddie is “lucky to be alive” after the “nasty crash”.

In an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk, Freddie’s friend and fellow cricketer Phil Tufnell, 56, has shared his “shock” after hearing the worrying news.

He said: “I’ve been hearing reports that he’s ok but Crikey O’Reilly. I mean, you’re in these cars and things, I don’t quite know what happened, but just thank god that he is all alright.

“It was a bit of a shock. I’ll try and find out more information over the next couple of days but yeah, I’m just delighted that he is all ok. It is [scary], you never know do you. You just don’t bl**dy know.

“But yeah, glad he’s well and fit and hopefully on the mend.”

