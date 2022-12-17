Police issue first picture of mum, 33, who died after concert

Ch Supt Wingrove added on 17 December: “From the outset, the police investigation into the incident at the Brixton Academy has been painstaking and forensic in its nature, and I can assure Rebecca’s family and friends that this work will continue for as long as necessary.

“We are determined, along with our partners, to do everything we can to establish exactly what happened on Thursday night. My thoughts and deepest sympathies remain with Rebecca’s family and all of those affected.”

Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 101 refierencing 6725/15Dec

Nigerian artist Asake said he is “devastated” and “overwhelmed with grief” after Rebecca’s death.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Asake said: “I am devastated by the news that Rebecca Ikumelo who was in a critical condition since Thursday has sadly passed away.

“My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Let us please keep her family in our prayers. I have spoken to them and will continue to do so.

“I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening.

“My team and I are still awaiting the full debrief back from the Venue management and the Police to determine what exactly led to all the disruption caused and ultimately to Rebecca’s passing.

“If you have any relevant information relating to this please do reach out to the Metropolitan Police.”