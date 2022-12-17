Pop-up vacation at historic dude ranch near Yellowstone being

Summer vacationers will have another chance to experience a rustic dude ranch at the historic OTO Ranch, just north of Gardiner and Yellowstone National Park.

Called a Pop-Up Ranch, because the company offering the stays only moves in for a short time, the season has been extended this year. The three- to six-night stays are offered by True Ranch Collection beginning June 25 and extending through Aug. 9. Rates have not yet been posted.

Last year’s season, running from July 24 through Aug. 20, saw fewer visitors than expected after Yellowstone National Park shut down its nearby entrance following historic floods in June, wiping out sections of the road. The North Entrance wasn’t reopened until upgrades to an old stagecoach road were finished in the fall.

“The flood definitely impacted the attendance and interest this past summer,” said Mike Thom, Gardiner District ranger.

The OTO Ranch offering is unique. It is considered the oldest dude ranch in Montana, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In 1990 the Forest Service purchased the property, mainly to preserve the 3,200-acres as wildlife habitat along the northern border of Yellowstone.















The main lodge and guest cabins cozy up to Cedar Creek, at the base of the Absaroka Mountains, in a valley not visible from the nearby highway. Prior to last year’s pop-up event, paying guests hadn’t visited the ranch since 1939. That’s when owners Gay Randall and Chan Libbey put it up for sale.

The founders of the ranch were Dick and Dora Randall, who opened their doors to paying park-bound guests and hunters in 1898.

The ranch compound — including 12 guest cabins — covers about 28 acres, and is classified as an administrative site by the Forest Service, meaning it can only be used for certain purposes and for a fixed number of days in the summer.

True Ranch Collection was awarded a special-use permit to conduct its vacations. In return, the company provides the Forest Service with a portion of the fees it collects. Last year that amounted to about $13,000, Thom said, which will go to upkeep of the ranch’s facilities and to purchase some bear resistant containers for the site.















“We don’t have big projects planned just yet; we’re working on that through these partnerships,” Thom said.

Last year’s four-week pop-up hosted about 20 to 30 guests, Thom said.

“This was probably 25% of the capacity we were planning for last summer,” he added. “We had planned up to 22 visitors per night last year, but ultimately ended up with at most eight people per night. We learned that would have been way too many. So this year we are looking to reduce that number of overnight visitors.

“Right now we are feeling like 16 would be plenty,” he added.

Thom said the Forest Service decided to alert the public about the return of the pop-up guest ranch in order to not surprise area residents.

“MSU is hoping to host two ecology classes up there this summer as well,” he said.

“These types of events help managers better understand the impacts use may have on the historic facilities, grounds, wildlife and public use,” the Forest Service said in a press release. “This understanding is particularly useful as the Forest Service continues working on defining the future of the OTO.”