Prince Andrew finally sells ski chalet to British family for £19m





Prince Andrew has finally sold his Swiss ski chalet in Verbier after battling with “business debt” – according to reports. The chalet is rumoured to have sold for £19million to a British family after the Duke spent more than a year of legal battles over a “£1.6million debt”. The seven-bedroom property has been on the market since 2020 after his legal costs began to mount following his court case brought by Virginia Roberts – accusations he profusely denies.

Ms Roberts had accused the late Queen’s son of forcing her to have sex with him on three separate occasions in 2001, when she was 17. He always denied the claims and a settlement was agreed upon last year. Andrew hoped to sell his chalet – named Chalet Helora – sooner as a way of settling his legal costs, but a freezing order was placed on the sale to guarantee that a Swiss couple, who Andrew struck up a business deal with, would receive the £1.6million “owed” to them. However, it is believed the order did not block the sale, as a spokeswoman for Andrew told the Telegraph last night: “The sale of the Duke and Duchess of York’s Swiss chalet has now gone through.” He shared the chalet with his former wife Sarah Ferguson, whom he has two children with – Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The legal issue surrounding the £1.6million debt is reportedly ongoing and the disputed amount will be withheld until the matter is resolved. The chalet comes with an indoor swimming pool, sauna, sun terrace, bar and opulent entertainment area. In June, Andrew was branded an “absolute fool” by the French socialite who sold him the property in 2014. The disgraced royal had previously owed Isabelle de Rouvre more than £6million for the chalet until last year. READ MORE: Prince Andrew sells luxury Verbier ski chalet for £19million

Miss de Rouvre had been forced into a legal battle two years ago in an attempt to get the large sum of money back. She had sold Chalet Helora to her then-friends Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in 2014 for £18million. But they failed to pay a cash amount of £5million. She agreed it could be deferred until December 2019, with interest accruing, but later accused the pair of failing to honour the agreement. Removal vans from a UK firm given a Royal Warrant by the Queen in 1981 were spotted at the property in June, with the chalet rumoured to have been sold months prior. Sources at the time confirmed they were removing items on behalf of the duke.