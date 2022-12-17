Prince Harry and Meghan share ‘joyful’ Christmas card after

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter

Prince Harry and Meghan have wished fans a “joyful holiday season” in a newly-released Christmas card, shared the day after explosive details of their time as senior royals were revealed in the second installment of their documentary series.

The final three episodes of Harry & Meghan on Netflix saw the Duke of Sussex claims how “terrifying” it was to have his brother, the Prince of Wales, allegedly shout and scream at him at the Sandringham summit in front of the Queen during the Megxit crisis.

The claim joined a host of other allegations, which included the couple condemning the treatment of Meghan by the media, and speaking openly about her mental health struggles.

Harry and Meghan shared their Christmas card the day after the final instalment of their Netflix series (Archewell Foundation)

Putting on a united, festive front, the couple have shared a Christmas card shared with royal admirers via the Archewell Foundation.

Emblazoned at the top of the card are the words: “Wishing you a joyful holiday season.”

Below, the Sussexes add: “From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace and a Happy New Year.

“Best wishes, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the sign-off reads.

The card also features a photograph of the royal couple captured during an appearance at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights awards earlier this month.

The Sussexes’s note arrived three days after the release of Prince and Princess of Wales’s own official Christmas card, which shows the family walking hand-in-hand through the Norfolk countryside.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared their own Christmas card image three days before the Sussexes (PA Media)

William and Kate were photographed with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on a sunny day earlier this year.

The five royals can be seen strolling along a path with the prince holding the hand of future king George at one end, while at the other the princess holds Louis’ hand, with Charlotte in the middle holding hands with her brothers.

Buckingham Palace shared the image chosen for King Charles III and the Queen Consort’s Christmas card last weekend (AP)

Christmas images used to decorate official festive cards are regularly released by senior members of the royal family, with the cards sent to friends, family and colleagues.

Indeed, King Charles III and the Queen Consort released their own Christmas card image last weekend.

The photograph of the couple was taken by photographer Sam Hussein during the Scottish Highland Braemar Games in September, a few days before the Queen died.