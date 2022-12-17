Prince Harry Reacted To A Text He Got From Prince William After

The couple opened up about a lot to Oprah. Topics included: the racist abuse Meghan faced from tabloids, how there were conversations about “how dark” Archie’s skin would be, and how Archie would not receive security because he wasn’t a prince.
It rocked the Royal Family and went viral everywhere — so much so that Buckingham Palace even released a statement about how they were “saddened” by the whole situation:
Well, in their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry revealed that his brother Prince William sent him an upsetting text after the Oprah interview.
In the scene, a stern-faced Harry showed Meghan the message. She also looked upset. “What am I looking at?” she initially said.
“I wish I knew what to do,” Harry said.
“I know,” Meghan replied. “Let’s take a breather. Get some air and then decide.”
This isn’t the first time there’s been discourse between the two. In the same Netflix doc, Harry revealed that William and he got into an altercation about his and Meghan’s relationship, causing William to scream at him.
“The saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother, so that he’s now on the institution’s side,” Harry said. “And part of that I get, I understand, right? That’s his inheritance. So to some extent, it’s already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and the continuation of this institution.”
