Prince Harry’s cheeky altar comment to bride Meghan unveiled

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared fresh details of their wedding day in their new Netflix docu-series. The fiery series has examined the couple’s experience at the forefront of the Royal Family and their later step down as senior working members. The first part of the saga focused on the early days of their relationship and the announcement of their engagement, but in episode four viewers were treated to a closer look at their royal wedding ceremony, in May 2018.

The series included footage of Meghan’s journey to St George’s Chapel in Windsor, through streets lined with excited royal fans.

The Duchess recalled: “What I didn’t know was people would be lining both sides of the street. I mean, this was a 15-minute drive. Me and my mom were like, ‘What is going on? Look at all these people!’”

Upon her arrival at the chapel, Meghan was walked down the aisle by her father-in-law King Charles, as an adoring Prince Harry looked on.

As the pair were united at the altar, they shared a sweet exchange, which was not picked up by microphones in the venue, but has since been deciphered by experts.