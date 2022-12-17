Prince William pictured at the wedding of former flame

Prince William has been seen attending the wedding of his former sweetheart Rose Farquhar today. Ms Farquhar is marrying George Gemmell at St Mary the Virgin in Gloucestershire in a Christmas-time wedding. The pair previously dated in the months after a young William left Eton.

They had been childhood friends for years and started to date during university.

Rose was reportedly William’s first serious girlfriend.

However, the pair ended on amicable terms and have remained good friends to this day.

After their brief relationship, Rose moved to New York to study acting at the Lee Strasberg Institute.

JUST IN: Camilla’s Christmas bash – Queen shrugs off Harry and Meghan