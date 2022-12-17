Prince William’s friends admit ‘sadness’ over the brothers’ rift

Prince William’s friends have spoken out following his brother’s controversial documentary series on Netflix. Speaking to The Times, the friends said William had no plans to speak with his brother for the time being, as the rift between the pair looks set to worsen in the wake of the tell-all series. One friend said: “Things have been very strained for a while.” The friend continued: “There is sadness at where things currently are with his brother and there’s a memoir coming.” Another close friend of Prince William said: “The whole thing is mad.”

This echoes sources close to William and Kate, who told The Daily Beast this week that the brother’s relationship “is over”. Ahead of the Netflix release, the source who also used to be close to Harry, said: “The relationship between the brothers is over and it doesn’t make a great deal of difference what is in the films released this week.

“The general feeling that it won’t be anything they haven’t said before.” Speaking to the Daily Beast, the source added that William feels more sad than angry at the state of his relationship with Harry.

The source said: “William will never forgive Harry for selling out his and Kate’s secrets. Harry knows, more than anyone, how much their privacy means to William and Kate because he felt the same.

“It was one of the things that drew them together.”