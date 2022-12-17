Prince William’s friends admit ‘sadness’ over the brothers’ rift

Prince William’s friends have spoken out following his brother’s controversial documentary series on Netflix. Speaking to The Times, the friends said William had no plans to speak with his brother for the time being, as the rift between the pair looks set to worsen in the wake of the tell-all series. One friend said: “Things have been very strained for a while.” The friend continued: “There is sadness at where things currently are with his brother and there’s a memoir coming.” Another close friend of Prince William said: “The whole thing is mad.”
This echoes sources close to William and Kate, who told The Daily Beast this week that the brother’s relationship “is over”. Ahead of the Netflix release, the source who also used to be close to Harry, said: “The relationship between the brothers is over and it doesn’t make a great deal of difference what is in the films released this week.
“The general feeling that it won’t be anything they haven’t said before.” Speaking to the Daily Beast, the source added that William feels more sad than angry at the state of his relationship with Harry.
The source said: “William will never forgive Harry for selling out his and Kate’s secrets. Harry knows, more than anyone, how much their privacy means to William and Kate because he felt the same.
“It was one of the things that drew them together.”
“It’s just sickening to [William] that Harry, who knows exactly how distressing it will be to him, is now selling them out to the media.
“William and Kate don’t deserve this. It’s incredibly sad.” This comes amid concern within the Palace that the forthcoming memoir from Harry could be even more damaging than the Netflix series.
The Sunday Times reported that Harry’s autobiography, titled Spare, includes claims about the monarchy that are “more incendiary than those made in the Netflix series”. The book is said to hit the shelves on January 10, mere days into a New Year.
The blurb of the book reads: “With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”
Prince Harry and Meghan’s docuseries aired over the last two weeks, with the final three episodes dropping on Netflix last Thursday.
