Princess Diana made ‘bold move’ with ‘revealing’ gown at 1997

Diana, Princess of Wales was known in the 1980s for her stunning style, and often over-the-top ballgowns. By the 1990s, her love of athleisure was loved by a whole new generation of royal fans.

However, royal fans may not be aware of the epic auction she held for charity in 1997. This charity auction came a year after Diana had divorced King Charles III, who was then the Prince of Wales.

In the summer of 1997, just two months before her tragic death, Diana put 79 of her dresses on auction with Christie’s in New York, the proceeds of which were to be spread between multiple charities.

These 79 dresses included some of the most famous of her life. The reason for the auction was presumed to rid the Princess of the dresses that represented a closed chapter in Diana’s life.

Christie’s creative director at the time, Meredith Etherington-Smith, said when she went to view Diana’s dresses at Kensington Palace she was surprised the Princess owned so many gowns.

READ MORE: Kate decorates Adelaide Cottage with ‘neutral colours’ – ‘luxurious’