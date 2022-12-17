Quiz To Find Out If You’re Putting More Effort Into Your

1 # Are you the first one to always go to your partner after an argument or a fight? No, whoever is at fault. Depends on the situation

2 # Do you feel that they blame you for everything and never listen to you? Yes, he blames me for everything No, he accepts his mistake if he’s at fault

3 # They never put any energy into the relationship and do everything as per their own convenience without thinking about you. Nope, he’s quite caring

4 # Neither they initiate a conversation nor do they share their opinions or feelings with you. Yes, he never shows any interest No, he’s usually involved

5 # They have no long-term expectations from the relationship and never discuss a future together. Yes, we never discuss a future together No, we discuss our future together

6 # Do you feel under-appreciated? Your feelings and efforts are ignored all the time and probably aren’t situational? No, he’s very considerate and understanding