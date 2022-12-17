Quiz To Find Out If You’re Putting More Effort Into Your

1# Are you the first one to always go to your partner after an argument or a fight?
2# Do you feel that they blame you for everything and never listen to you?
3# They never put any energy into the relationship and do everything as per their own convenience without thinking about you.
4# Neither they initiate a conversation nor do they share their opinions or feelings with you.
5# They have no long-term expectations from the relationship and never discuss a future together.
6# Do you feel under-appreciated? Your feelings and efforts are ignored all the time and probably aren’t situational?
Social and lead image credit: Dharma Productions
Read iDiva for the latest in Bollywood, fashion looks, beauty and lifestyle news.
Source link