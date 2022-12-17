Race of the Day: Algiers to strike in Quebec Stakes at Lingfield

With jumping still frozen solid, the focus continues on the all-weather and topping the bill at Lingfield is the Listed Quebec Stakes, over a mile and a quarter, worth £45,000.

It was first run in 2007 and went to the giant Gentleman’s Deal, trained by Mick Easterby. Fifteen years later the Yorkshire legend, who now shares his licence with son David, is back with a contender in Yorkshire Lady, ridden by granddaughter Jo Mason.

John Gosden is the winning-most trainer with three successes and has two contenders in Harrovian and Forest Of Dean.

This is a rematch for the pair of them with Algiers who was comfortably in front of them both in the Churchill Stakes over the course and distance last month, and Tyson Fury who was behind them. It’s now a case of musical jockeys.

Rab Havlin rode Algiers then but now switches to Forest Of Dean, whose rider on that occasion, William Buick, swaps over to Harrovian. Remember that Buick rides for Godolphin and would have had the choice.

Havlin is attached to the Gosden stable of course but got the outside ride on Algiers last time as James Doyle, another Godolphin rider but not present here, was on Harrovian last time.

My guess is that Buick was on Forest Of Dean last time to get a feel for how much ability he retains after being very lightly raced of late. Clearly, he wasn’t impressed enough to stay on board.

There have been some strange happenings with certain AW tracks this past week but in spite of regular sub-zero temperatures, there are said to be no issues with the Polytrack, which is described as Standard.

The Contenders

Algiers

Quite a useful performer in France for Andre Fabre before joining the Crisfords at the start of the year when he won the Jebel Ali Mile on the dirt before being well held in the Godolphin Mile at Meydan.

Gelded afterwards and came back after over six months off to defy 10st in a Class 2 Handicap at York before an inexplicably poor run at Newmarket.

That was put well behind him however in the Churchill Stakes when he looked certain to win only to get collared with a bob of the head by Missed The Cut who deserved great credit after coming from a long way back.

Still an excellent run and three and a quarter lengths ahead of Harrovian in third, with just over four lengths back to Forest Of Dean and almost three lengths further back to Tyson Fury.

Note however that those three rivals were returning after a break and are entitled to come on for the run and perhaps get a bit closer. Nonetheless, a repeat of that run should suffice and very much looks the one to beat under new partner Jack Mitchell.

Forest Of Dean

Two-time AW winner, including the Winter Derby here in February 2021 but we have seen little of him lately and he has had just the two starts in the past 18 months.

Plenty of ground to make up on his run in the Churchill Stakes last time, his first outing for nine months, being held up in first time cheekpieces (retained) but not showing a huge amount when asked for an effort in the home straight.

He could come on for that but it may be significant that William Buick gets off him to ride Harrovian who was over three lengths ahead of him last time. Perhaps not quite the force he was and has a bit to prove now.

Harrovian

Has a 223 record over this course and distance and was returning after four months off when third in the Churchill Stakes last month, having been second in the same race last year.

Has just over three lengths to make up on Algiers, who may have had a race fitness edge that day, and could conceivably finish a bit closer this time and maintain his consistent form here.

Champion jockey William Buick gets off Forest Of Dean to ride him for the first time.

Tyson Fury

Well held here in the Churchill Stakes last time on his first start for just over a year, his first on the AW and first since being gelded.

Broke well that day but was soon reined back and held up at the back of the field and never able to land a blow – see what I did there?

Quite useful on the turf but both of his wins have been over a mile and a half. Could well come on for that run last time but still faces an uphill task.

Yorkshire Lady

Useful filly who has won five times (four with Jo Mason) and is steadily improving. Only her second AW start and first since October, 2020 and is fitted with headgear (visor) for the first time.

She will be played late as usual and although she has not been disgraced on her two previous attempts at Listed level (both in France, including last time out), she faces a difficult task here with all of her rivals rated from 8lb to 20lb higher.

Makinmedoit

Has taken some big steps forward on her last three starts with more patient tactics, starting with an easy win at Salisbury in a Class 4 Handicap before failing to get any daylight until way too late up the home straight in Listed company at Yarmouth.

Luck was on her side here last time, however, when she secured a fine run through on the inside rail over the course and distance for her third win of the year.

There could be more to come from her but she needs to find it. Certainly a nice type for next year, though.

Verdict

This could be tactical with no real front-runner in the line-up. That said, ALGIERS was ridden handily last time and made a bold bid when being sent on coming down the hill from the three-furlong marker.

He looks by far the most obvious winner even if certain old rivals, like Harrovian, may get a bit closer. Keep an eye on Makinmedoit if the race is run to suit her.