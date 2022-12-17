Raducanu set to name new coach for 2023 season to replace

Emma Raducanu is set to announce Sebastian Sachs as her new coach.

The former German tennis player will be the British tennis star’s fifth coach since her debut at Wimbledon in 2021 and the third this year.

AFP Raducanu is set to confirm her new coach

The German had a brief career as a player on the Futures tour, but has enjoyed plenty of success as a coach.

The 30-year-old has worked with former singles star Julia Gorges and before that was part of former No.1 Victoria Azarenka’s team.

Most recently he guided Swiss Belinda Bencic – who Raducanu beat the US Open last year – to Olympic gold in Tokyo last year.

Now, he’s working with the 2021 US Open champion.

Sachs will takeover from Raducanu’s latest coach Dmitry Tursunov, who decided not to continue the partnership after this year’s US Open.

The Russian spoke in late October of ‘red flags’ and potential problems further down the line if she continued to listen to too many voices.

Getty Raducanu has withdrawn from matches four times in 2022, but will be hoping to turn a new leaf under Sachs

Tursunov is now coaching Sachs’ former star, Bencic.

Sachs is understood to be in Abu Dhabi with Raducanu, who lost on Friday to Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur 5-7 6-3 (10-8) in her return from injury in an exhibition match.

But despite falling to defeat in the Middle East, the 20-year-old – who ended her season early due to a wrist injury – says she isn’t disappointed with the result.

“Yeah I’m rather pleased,” Raducanu explained.

“I had to cut my season short because of a wrist injury so I’ve just been building in the gym, started getting back on court recently in last two weeks, so happy to be making some progressions and looking forward to 2023.”

The British No.1 is set to start her 2023 season in Auckland in the first week of the new year.