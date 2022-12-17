Research Associate/PhD: Machine learning for hydro-climatic

Join our international non-profit research organization and help create a sustainable and prosperous future for all! SEI is a dynamic and expanding workplace that employs over 100 people from 28 different nationalities in an activity-based office in central Stockholm (Garnisonen), with an additional 170 employees in centres around the world.

The Water, Coasts and Ocean (WCO) Team promotes knowledge and creates tools for more inclusive and resilient blue spaces in a changing world. Our work is geared towards exploring the planning of water, coasts and marine areas and the governance of their ecosystems, activities, infrastructures, services, risks and economies.

WCO was established in 2020 as part of SEI HQ and we are on a mission to set up a dream team!

WCO’s strategy is operationalized through a portfolio of projects connected to three pillars:

Blue Economy. We explore how regenerative, multifunctional marine spatial planning can ensure an equitable blue economy.

One Water. We explore how circular innovation can inform water governance in coastal zones.

Resilient Infrastructures. We explore the barriers and opportunities for infrastructure diversification in critical service provision under conditions of uncertainty.

We are offering a unique opportunity to earn a PhD degree in collaboration with the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH ), one of the top universities in the world, as part of your first four years of employment at SEI.

The candidate will primarily focus on the CrisAct project, which aims to provide a comprehensive science-based framework for monitoring and managing hydroclimatic-driven natural hazard crisis and disaster responses in order to protect society against droughts, floods, and heat waves, occurring separately or in combination.

The research results will provide essential scientific underpinning and support for decision-making on management of such disasters and mitigation of their risks, focussing on exploring the potential of various adaptive solutions/actions in Sweden. The project results will form a basis for suggesting preparatory, preventive and responsive solutions to their (co-) occurrences, considering the Swedish context for such hydro-climatic risk mitigation and crisis management. Project outcomes will be communicated with stakeholders to ensure application of developed tools and action road map.

The appointee will develop an innovative online system for monitoring and risk quantification of droughts, floods, heat waves and their spatiotemporal relationships across Sweden. System development will be combined with consideration and assessment of opportunities for climate-change adaptation and disaster risk mitigation in a preventive and responsive crisis management framework. The monitoring system will build on advancing scientific understanding of current conditions and future projections of drought, flood and heat wave (co-)occurrence, along with societal vulnerability to these often compound hazards.

The appointee is expected to:

produce PhD thesis based on compilation of articles (minimum four)

display initiative in identifying and resolving problems relating to research

manage work efficiently

be well organized and capable of setting and meeting deadlines for various phases of research

acquire new skills required as part of project

maintain frequent and regular contact with supervisors both at KTH and SEI

collaborate with other PhD and researchers on project

fulfill tasks required by supervisors as part of project

ensure all written work is of high standard of expression and organization

present at seminars and other SEI or KTH events and participate in academic, professional and social life of workplace

represent research group internally and externally at national and international conferences and workshops.

The WCO team values diversity, creativity and unity and we believe in dialogue, collaboration and teamwork. We work hard to deliver excellent science that has positive impact on the actors and places where we engage. To complete our team, we are looking for a team player with a passion for machine learning. You are highly organized, reliable, and you are a problem solver. You can work in a fast-paced environment with varied tasks and are not afraid to take initiative.

Great emphasis will be placed on personal competency and:

master’s degree in natural science and/or engineering

strong background in big data analysis, deep learning, machine learning and artificial intelligence

knowledge of computational hydrology focussed on extreme events

programming skills, remote sensing, machine learning and spatial data analysis

1-2 years work experience (even if unrelated)

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English

ability to effectively multitask and meet deadlines

ability to maintain communication between partners and team members

cultural sensitivity and international work experience

experience working in research environments

critical thinking skills.

Ideally, the candidate will also bring:

experience from developing methods and tools for applicable analysis of hydroclimatic extreme events, remote sensing, machine learning and big data analysis

Fluency in Swedish and/or a Scandinavian language

Additional language skills

Experience working in a team.

At SEI HQ, we offer a stimulating position in an international environment. You will be part of a leading multinational, multidisciplinary and multilingual team of experts in an organization where the well-being and development of our employees is of high priority. We value diversity and creativity at the core of what we do and we welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds to apply. Our ambition is to provide a safe, professional and creative workspace for all.

Employment with SEI HQ includes:

Collective agreement including occupational pension and many other collectively agreed benefits

Annual healthcare contribution and additional benefits connected to promoting employee well-being such as annual health checkups

Opportunities for professional growth and development

Flexible work hours, 37.5-hour workweek and generous number of vacation days

Being part of tackling environmental and development challenges developing solutions for a sustainable future for all.

We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 4 January 2023, 23:59 Stockholm local time.

Applications should be written in English and consist of a short CV and cover letter (maximum 1 page).

As we only accept applications through our recruitment system, please apply online using the button below and include: