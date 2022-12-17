Categories
Business

Ringo Starr Learned to Play the Drums in a Hospital Band After

Ringo Starr is one of the best-known drummers in the world. He was an integral part of the magic of the Beatles with Paul McCartney, John Lennon, and George Harrison. Although the Beatles were only together for a decade, their legends live on in the music they created together. But Starr may not have gotten his start with drums if it hadn’t been for a series of childhood illnesses. While he was stuck in bed, he learned to love percussion and the rest, as they say, is history.

Ringo Starr was very sick as a child

ringo starr drums
Ringo Starr of Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band performs at Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza on November 11, 2016 in Thousand Oaks, California. | Jeff Golden/Getty Images

Starr’s first bout with a serious illness came when he was just six years old. That was when he suffered peritonitis after having an appendectomy. This caused the young Starr to spend several days in a coma, according to Far Out Magazine. After that, he would stay in the hospital for a year, causing him to fall behind in his studies.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.