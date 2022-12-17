Robinhood Web3 Wallet Review

Robinhood Wallet is a crypto wallet offered by the Robinhood trading platform. It’s currently in beta mode. But for those customers testing out the Robinhood Web3 Wallet, it’s a seamless way to trade and swap crypto with no network fees.

Because the wallet is supported by the Polygon (MATIC) network, customers can easily transfer their MATIC tokens over to Robinhood’s wallet.

Robinhood Wallet Advantages

So let’s start with a little background. Robinhood made its name with an easy-to-use stock trading platform. This ease of use translates to its crypto wallet.

There are several benefits of the Robinhood Wallet. For one, users aren’t charged transfer fees.

Thee company’s two-factor authentication process gives the wallet added security. Customers can choose either a face/touch ID or a pin, as well as a secret passphrase or seed phrase, to help keep their crypto secure.

Robinhood Wallet Disadvantages

Now to the downsides. Robinhood’s wallet only supports 16 cryptocurrencies, which is an extremely small number of cryptos compared to many competitors. While this might be enough for beginners, advanced traders will probably want access to a much wider spectrum of cryptocurrencies.

The Robinhood Wallet also only supports one stablecoin: USD Coin (USDC). Users can fund their wallets with USDC, as a fiat-representative token.

Some of the major cryptocurrencies supported by the wallet include:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Cardano (ADA)

Solana (SOL)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Avalanche (AVAX)

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Polygon

Litecoin (LTC)

Uniswap (UNI)

While these crypto options might cover the basics, more advanced traders will probably want to look elsewhere.

Another drawback: Unlike some wallets, such as the Crypto.com DeFi Wallet, the Robinhood wallet doesn’t offer staking. But that doesn’t mean current users can’t connect to decentralized apps (dApps) to earn yields on their crypto.

Usability

In terms of usability, Robinhood’s app wallet is integrated with decentralized exchanges, or DEXes. These aggregators enable users to swap tokens within the wallet.

According to Robinhood’s website: “You can swap one type of crypto token for another on the Polygon network via 0x API, a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator.”

Customer Service

Robinhood offers 24/7 customer support via live chat, email support and phone support.

There is also an article about the wallet in the support section of the Robinhood website. The article covers topics such as how to create a wallet, how to import an existing wallet, wallet recovery and protection as well as backing up and funding your wallet.

Security

As far as online wallets go, Robinhood Wallet offers excellent security. All customers must use two-factor authentication, which includes either a face/touch ID or a custom pin. The wallet also requires a seed phrase (or secret recovery phrase) for added security.

In general, you’ll want to keep in mind that by nature online wallets are less secure than their offline counterparts since storing your crypto online makes it more vulnerable to hacks than any offline option.

That said, Robinhood uses a combination of both hot and cold storage to secure its customer funds, and the vast majority of customer funds are held in cold storage.

Robinhood claims: “We protect your cryptocurrency with industry-leading security, cold storage for most cryptocurrency custodied on Robinhood Crypto, and (with) crime insurance.