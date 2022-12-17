Rose Farquhar ties the knot in wintery silk wedding dress

The news of the wedding was announced earlier this year in September and at the time, Rose’s father, who is Captain Ian Farquhar, former Master of the Beaufort Hunt, told the Daily Mail: “He could not be a more charming son-in-law for the future.

“The Gemmels have been friends of ours for years. We’re absolutely delighted.”

One photo of the happy couple shows them in the back of an old Land Rover, holding hands.

The groom, who opted for a black blazer and green tartan trousers, is the stepson of Barbadian construction tycoon Sir Charles William, who passed away last year. He is said to be currently studying veterinary.

READ MORE: Zara Tindall turns heads in £203 dress – but some say it’s ‘too short’