Rublev thinks another Wimbledon ban would be ‘the worst’ for

Andrey Rublev was a very vocal opponent of the initial ban of Russian and Belarussian tennis players from Wimbledon and he doesn’t want to see it again.

The Wimbledon ban on players from Belarus and Russia stirred up a lot of debate among tennis fans. The LTA was penalized for their actions, and it seems doubtful that they would repeat them despite some rumours indicating it might be possible.

When recently questioned about the rumours, Rublev responded, claiming that it would be utterly catastrophic for tennis:

“If they ban us for the second year, we will see no changes, and it will be worst for tennis. Only we make more fire in the tennis. And it doesn’t help the situation. We are offering help in any direction that is possible. We want to show that tennis can be bigger than politics.”

Rublev also commended the ATP for being more open to help in that regard:

“We had a meeting with the Grand Slams and the ATP. It’s

really good that ATP is more open to help everyone. We were very honest,

giving a lot of options, and many ways to help.”