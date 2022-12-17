Rumor: Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Could Be Bringing Back Missing

New leaks suggest that two missing armor plate features may be returning to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 after ongoing complaints about their omission.

A poster with a track record for delivering accurate Call of Duty leaks claims that two missing armor plate features may be returning to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 in the near future. Changes to the armor plating system in Raven Software’s free-to-play shooter were one of many issues series fans had with the game upon release, and this leak suggests that further changes may be coming as part of Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s Season 1 Reloaded update.





Following in the footsteps of 2020’s hit Battle Royale release Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone 2 once again tasks players with fighting to be the last one standing in a massive online battlefield. Despite the presence of multiple serious bugs in multiplayer shooter, Warzone 2 has managed to garner a massive userbase since launching in November. Attempting to address player complaints about some missing features from the first game, Infinity Ward and developer Raven Software recently announced that Combat Records are returning to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 in an upcoming patch.

In a post shared to Twitter by Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope, a user named Metaaphor states that the ability to sprint and slam doors while putting on armor plating will be returning to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 in the near future. Metaaphor claims that they were told by a source that the armor features would either be returning as part of the upcoming Season 1 Reloaded update or shortly thereafter. While these rumors haven’t yet been confirmed by Raven Software or Infinity Ward, allowing gamers to once again slap on armor while escaping from enemies would surely be a welcome move in the eyes of many players.

Responses to the tweet were generally excited about the rumored return of the much-requested features, although many comments expressed frustration at the fact that they had been removed in the first place. Although some users were glad that the ability to armor up on the go would open up more tactical options for players, other comments bemoaned the abilities’ return, stating that they eliminate skill from the game. Regardless of whether users love or hate the armor features, for players on the wrong end of armor piercing ammo in Warzone 2 they could make the difference between victory and defeat.

It remains to be seen whether these changes to the armor system are actually on their way or simply wishful thinking, but it’s clear that many players still miss how armor worked in the original Warzone. Luckily for players still worked up over the armor changes and other issues plaguing the hit game, the upcoming Warzone Cup in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 looks like the perfect way to blow off steam.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

