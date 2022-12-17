Santa Paws event at Reading tavern raises funds for pets in need

Jake and Millie weren’t taking any chances.

The Boston terriers had already seen Santa Claus at an event this month hosted by Humane Pennsylvania. But with Christmas just over a week away they thought another visit couldn’t hurt. After all, they have been a little naughty this year.

So the 7-month-old brother and sister duo decided to stop by the Northeast Taproom in Reading Saturday for one last face-to-face with the jolly guy in the big red suit.

“They need all the help they can get,” their owners David and Lina Myers said with a chuckle. “They are probably on the naughty list so we have been trying to bribe Santa.”

Jake and Millie weren’t alone in this last-ditch effort. A host of other friendly canines stopped by the neighborhood tavern to take part in the Santa Paws event.

The event wasn’t just about getting their picture taken with Santa, it was a fundraiser for Humane Pennsylvania. Owners were able to snap a photo in exchange for donations to benefit the local organization.

The Northeast Taproom has played host to the event for the last six years, welcoming furry customers of all sizes and their owners to help spread some holiday cheer to those animals who may be in need this time of year.

It began with the help of Christine Weidner. She was a bartender at the tavern back then and decided that hosting the fundraiser was the perfect fit for the business since it had a reputation as a friendly place for thirsty people wanting to bring their dogs.

Weidner enlisted her husband to play Santa, saying that his white beard made him a natural choice to fill the part. And it’s been taking place ever since.

“It just made sense for us to do something like this,” she said. “It started with just a few familiar faces and has grown over the years as more people found out about it. We are so happy that we can help in this way.”

Julie Schuck, a neighbor of the tavern and a longtime patron, said she looks forward to the event each year. And this year she was excited to bring the newest addition of her family to pose with Santa — a 7-month-old mixed breed named Willow.

“This is just beautiful,” she said. “We collect donations for pets in the shelter, and we have an opportunity to let our dogs socialize with other people and other dogs. We have all known each other for so long so it feels nice to catch up around the holidays.”

Schuck said Willow has become a regular face at the bar since she brought her home, so much so that she stops at the entrance to the tavern every time they pass by on their walks around the neighborhood.

Dennis Haddock, owner of the Northeast Taproom, said dogs have been welcome at the establishment since it opened 40 years ago. The two previous owners were notorious for having their canine companions at their sides behind the bar, and he kept the tradition going when he took over in 2007.

“Dogs have always been around,” he said. “So we really get a nice turnout and some good donations with this event because people know how much we love our pets.”

Haddock said the event on Saturday was a little bittersweet for him as he prepares to sell the tavern sometime in the new year. He said he’ll be leaving the bar business behind to explore some new ventures.

But, he added, the Santa Paws event will carry on. He said he will help search for a new location to play host in the future.

“We will definitely find a way to continue this,” he said. “That’s for sure.”