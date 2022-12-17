Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt talks ‘fear’ over Naga

“It’s then turned into top quality pet food. I wasn’t expecting that at all.”

He added: “It was vegetables – things that you don’t associate with pet food and feeding your animals.”

ACANA uses ingredients that are sustainable and harvested by regional suppliers, delivered to their award-winning kitchen, fresh or raw.

The food is carefully made from start to finish in their kitchen.

Speaking about ACANA’s work, Matt shared: “I believe people would be interested in knowing about the quality foods that go into their pet’s dishes.”

Matt Tebbutt is working with ACANA Petfoods to educate fellow cat owners on the importance of feeding your feline friend a diverse and well-rounded diet – featuring a variety of different textures and flavours, which can be done using the high-quality and biologically appropriate recipes found within the ACANA range.