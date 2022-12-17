Save $120 on Apple’s Midnight M2 MacBook Air w/ 16GB RAM, 512GB





Get this MacBook Air for Christmas.





Apple’s popular MacBook Air M2 with 512GB of storage and 16GB of memory is in stock in Midnight with free expedited delivery. Now $120 off plus $40 off AppleCare.

Equipped with Apple’s M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, the upgraded configuration in Midnight features 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage, double the amount found in the standard model. And with promo code APINSIDER, you can save $120 on the higher end configuration with a 67W USB-C power adapter, bringing the price down to $1,499.

At press time, units are in stock with free expedited shipping within the contiguous U.S., putting it in the hands of many during Hanukkah and before Christmas.