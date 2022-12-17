Save Hundreds On Refurbished iPad Mini And Surface 3 Tablets

The Microsoft Surface and iPad Mini lineups are filled with some of the most popular tablets on the market. They can also be quite expensive, with price tags that can soar over $500. But if you’re looking to save a bundle of cash, consider picking up a refurbished unit–as today you’ll find the Microsoft Surface 3 and iPad Mini 4 on sale for less than $200. The discounts won’t stick around long, so here’s a closer look at the two impressive price cuts.
You can snag this refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 Tablet for just $170. It’s an older model from 2015, but as long as you don’t need a blistering fast processor, it should be more than capable of streaming your favorite shows, surfing the web, or knocking out a lab report. You’ll also benefit from a 1080p touchscreen, 68MP camera, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Your purchase includes a 30-day parts and labor warranty–which should give you peace of mind that the Surface 3 will function as intended.
If you’re an Apple fanatic, take a closer look at the iPad Mini 4, which is down to just $199. The refurbished unit earned a “B” rating, meaning it might have light scuffing on the case but is guaranteed to work like new. This model is just a few years old (2019) and offers the A8 chip for smooth video streaming, an 8MP camera and 1.2MP FaceTime camera, and includes 64GB of storage. The popular tablet should be able to last around 10 hours before needing a recharge, and this bundle even comes with a few accessories (such as a snap-on case and tempered glass screen protector).
