School pays tribute to boy who died in Solihull lake





The school of one of the victims who died after plunging into a lake in Solihull has said the youngster was a “shining light” in a touching tribute. Jack Johnson, 10, was one of four boys who sadly lost their lives after the ice broke at Babbs Mill Lake on December 11. Kinghurst’s St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School, where Jack attended, said Jack “died living out our school motto of actions speak louder than words”. It comes following reports that Jack had jumped into the lake to try and save others.

Jack’s aunt, Charlotte McIlmurray, previously spoke about the tragedy which also saw brothers Finlay and Samuel Butler, aged eight and six, and their 11-year-old cousin Thomas Stewart lose their battle after falling into the lake. She said the pain her family are facing is “unimaginable” and a “nightmare”. Hundreds of people have honoured the boys by leaving emotional tributes near the lake this week. A second vigil will take place at the scene at 4pm today, reports BirminghamLive. In a statement released yesterday, St Anthony’s said: “It has been a tough few days. The toughest we’ve experienced as a school community – but we’re sure nothing compared to the pain Jack’s family has endured. “But as bleak as things have been, there is light in the darkness. The school and wider community coming together in such a powerful way giving us all support.

“We’ve had messages of support and prayers from around the world. We’ve had prayers said at St Anthony’s Basilica in Italy and even a mass in Taiwan. “Seeing the efforts of our emergency services, their heroism and dedication to their vocations have inspired us all. “Jack too was a shining light in our school and he sadly died living out our school motto of ‘actions speak louder than words’. Yesterday we paid tribute to him in mass where we were joined by Jack’s family and members of our school family. “We were also joined by representatives from West Midlands Police and from Redwatch Sheldon Fire station who attended the scene on Sunday. This is a hard time for us all, but I know that we will continue to strengthen each other in the difficult times ahead.” READ MORE: Prince Andrew sells luxury Verbier ski chalet for £19million

Their parents released a joint statement speaking of their devastation following the loss of the four boys. They said: “As a family we are devastated at the loss of our beautiful boys Tom, Fin and Sam in such tragic circumstances. “We would like to thank the emergency services for all they did in rescuing the boys and to the community for their support, it has been overwhelming. “We would like to pass on our condolences to Jack’s family at this very sad time, and ask for privacy from the media to begin to grieve.”