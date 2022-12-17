Seven celebrities who were tragically murdered by their own fans

Some celebrity deaths are so devastating, they send shockwaves through the industry and the wider world.
The murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace was so infamous, for example, that it inspired director and writer Ryan Murphy to create an entire crime series dedicated to exploring the mind of his killer.
Other stars have been tragically killed before they reach the height of their stardom, like sitcom actress Rebecca Schaeffer.
The stories of those who died serve as a powerful reminder that living in the public eye is not easy, and that fame can sometimes come at a terrible cost.
Beatles star John Lennon died at the age of 40 (1940-1980)
John Lennon was murdered on December 8, 1980 outside The Dakota, his apartment building in New York City.
Superfan Mark David Chapman, now 67, reportedly flew into the city from his Hawaii home and waited outside the musician’s apartment to carry out the act.
The Beatles musician, who was known to sign autographs for fans on the street, was reportedly approached by his killer earlier that same day.
That night, Chapman shot Lennon four times, fatally wounding him, and remains behind bars despite applying for parole 12 times.
‘Queen of Tejano music’ Selena Quintanilla died at the age of 23 (1971-1995)
Singer Selena Quintanilla, known as Selena, was celebrated as the “Queen of Tejano music” thanks to the young star’s extraordinary contributions to music and fashion.
The Latina music icon was shot and killed on March 31, 1995, by the president of her fan club and manager of Selena Etc. boutiques, Yolanda Saldívar, now 62.
After evidence was found that Saldívar embezzled $60,000 from the fan club and the boutiques using forged checks, the Quintanilla family confronted her about this.
Shortly afterwards, Saldívar fatally shot the star at the Days Inn in Corpus Christi, Texas.
When the killer was cornered by police after she attempted to flee, she threatened to kill herself, but ultimately gave herself up and was sentenced to life imprisonment with possible parole after 30 years.
Legendary designer Gianni Versace died at the age of 50 (1946-1997)
Gianni Versace was famously killed on the steps outside his grand villa in Miami, Florida on July 15, 1997.
When he returned home after a morning of running errands, the fashion icon was confronted and shot by spree killer Andrew Cunanan.
Cunanan murdered five people over three months between April 27 and July 15, 1997, and his victims also included high-profile real estate developer Lee Miglin.
When he became the target of Miami police after Versace’s death, the killer died by suicide inside a Miami Beach boathouse eight days later.
Sitcom actress Rebecca Schaeffer died at the age of 21 (1967-1989)
Rebecca Schaeffer was best known for starring in popular ’80s sitcom My Sister Sam, which earned her a loyal fan following.
However, one fan named Robert John Bardo became infatuated with the young star and reportedly stalked her for three years.
After writing numerous letters to the actress and attempting to see her on set, he showed up at her apartment on July 18, 1989, and shot her in the chest.
The actress, who also appeared in several films – including Scenes from the Class Struggle in Beverly Hills – tragically died later in hospital.
Her death helped lead to the passage of California legislation aimed at preventing stalking.
Guitarist Dimebag Darrell died at the age of 38 (1966-2004)
Often regarded as one of the greatest heavy metal guitarists of all time, Darrell Lance Abbott (known as ‘Dimebag Darrell’) was tragically shot dead live on stage by a crazed fan.
Abbott was the guitarist of the heavy metal bands Pantera and Damageplan, both of which he co-founded alongside his brother Vinnie Paul.
On December 8, 2004, the guitarist was performing on stage at the Alrosa Villa nightclub in Columbus, Ohio, with Damageplan when crazed fan Nathan Gale shot him five times, with two shots fired at point-blank range.
It was reported at the time that Gale had blamed Abbott for the break up of Pantera and even claimed the musician had stolen songs he had written for the band.
That night, three people were shot and killed in terrible scenes before a police officer shot Gale once in the head.
His other victims included the band’s head of security Jeffrey Thompson, who tried to tackle Gale, a fan named Nathan Bray who attempted to help the two men, and venue employee Erin Halk, who tried to disarm Gale while he was reloading.
The Voice contestant Christina Grimmie died at the age of 22 (1994-2016)
Christina Grimmie was an up-and-coming singer and YouTuber who had found fame after placing third on reality show The Voice US.
On June 10, 2016, the young star was tragically shot dead by an obsessed fan while signing autographs after her concert at The Plaza Live in Orlando, Florida.
Infatuated superfan Kevin James Loibl, who was a 27-year-old from St. Petersburg, Florida, shot her three times before dying by suicide shortly afterwards.
Grimmie’s brother Marcus, who was present at the event, attempted to tackle the gunman, but she was sadly pronounced dead a few hours later.
Footballer Andrés Escobar died at the age of 27 (1967-1994)
Sports fans are often prone to angry outbursts when their team doesn’t win, and sometimes they even blame specific players for the loss.
However, while mistakes happen in football every single day, Colombian footballer Andrés Escobar paid for it with his life.
After being favourites to win the World Cup in 1994, Colombia lost to the USA in a shocking 2-1 twist after – in an attempt to block the shot – defender Escobar scored an own goal.
On 2 July 1994, 10 days after the match that contributed to the team’s elimination from the tournament, Escobar was shot dead.
The footballer had been partying with friends at Restaurante el Indio in Medellin, when three assailants started hurling insults at him for the way he had performed in the match, and Escobar died 45 minutes later after being shot 12 times.
Ironically, Escobar had strived to promote a more positive image of Colombia, but his murder damaged the country’s reputation – especially following reports that the Colombian authorities believed drug traffickers who lost big on the game marked him for death.
His killer, Humberto Munoz Castro, was sentenced to 42 years in prison but was released after only 11, according to Fox News.