Seven celebrities who were tragically murdered by their own fans

Some celebrity deaths are so devastating, they send shockwaves through the industry and the wider world.

The murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace was so infamous, for example, that it inspired director and writer Ryan Murphy to create an entire crime series dedicated to exploring the mind of his killer.

Other stars have been tragically killed before they reach the height of their stardom, like sitcom actress Rebecca Schaeffer.

The stories of those who died serve as a powerful reminder that living in the public eye is not easy, and that fame can sometimes come at a terrible cost.