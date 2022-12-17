Sharon Osbourne ‘rushed to hospital after medical emergency’,

“That surgeon told me if I didn’t have the surgery there would be a good chance I would be paralysed from the neck down.”

Ozzy returned to the stage in August in his hometown of Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony, just two months after “life-altering surgery”.

Ozzy revealed in an interview with The Sun earlier this month that he was told he could have been paralysed for life, after undergoing his first spinal surgery back in 2019.

The Black Sabbath star has been married to Sharon since 1982 and they share three children: Aimee, 39, Kelly, 38, and Jack, 37.