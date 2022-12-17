Snatchers Who Targeted Norwegian Cyclist Arrested | Ludhiana News





Ludhiana: Five ays after a cyclist from Norway, who is on a world bicycle tour, lost his mobile phone, debit card and driving license to snatchers near Transport Nagar on Ludhiana-Delhi road, Ludhiana police arrested both the snatchers on Saturday. Police recovered the victim’s mobile phone and credit card from their possession. Police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu met the victim, Espen Lilleengen, 21, and handed over his mobile phone, credit card and license.

The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak Kumar, 26, of Janta Nagar and Pardeep Kumar, 31, of Kot Mangal Singh area. Both have criminal records and were out on bail. While Deepak Kumar had come out of jail in March 2019, Pardeep was bailed out on November 12.

The police commissioner also thanked local transporter Madhureshwar Kumar Pandey and Sandeep Padhor for helping the foreigner. Madhureshwar helped Espen lodge an FIR and also arranged accommodation and food for him while Padhor, a cyclist himself, provided a mobile phone to Espen to use. The commissioner of police issued certificates of ‘Friends of Police’ to the good Samaritans.

Lilleengen, a student, set off on a world bicycle tour six months ago and has visited 23 countries so far. He will conclude the tour in the next three months in Vietnam.





