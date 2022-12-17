Sneak Peek! Jamie Continues to Plot Against John in the Next

Last week’s episode of Yellowstone brought a tear to my eye. In “Cigarettes, Whiskey, A Meadow,” the Duttons and the Yellowstone had an almost perfect day branding cattle. Unfortunately, John’s (Kevin Costner) longtime friend, Emmett (Buck Taylor) dies peacefully sleeping under the stars.

Meanwhile, Sarah (Dawn Olivieri) seems to be playing Jamie (Wes Bentley) like a fiddle. For someone who is apparently really smart, Jamie sure is gullible. Rip (Cole Hauser) shows Beth (Kelly Reilly) a piece of land he hopes to call theirs one day while Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and Summer (Piper Perabo) exchange pleasantries.

We’re loving the romance that seems to be heating up between Ryan (Ian Bohen) and Abby (Lainey Wilson). The two seem to be quite smitten with one another. Walker (Ryan Bingham) even helps out his bunkmate by singing a song or two so Ryan can have a dance with Abby.

When they return from herding cattle, John immediately heads to Emmett’s wife, Ella (Anne Cullimore Decker) to tell her the sad news. As he comforts the new widow, press is there to record it all, giving his political base a PR boon.

In “The Dream Is Not Me,” this week’s episode of Yellowstone, John and the ranch hands deal with a problem with the herd while Sen. Perry (Wendy Moniz) delivers news to Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) who already has his hands full with new opponent, Angela Blue Thunder (Q’orianka Kilcher). Jamie and Sarah plan their next move. Later, the entire Yellowstone enjoys a rare evening of fun together. Beth discusses a new business plan with the ranch in mind.

Related: Everything You Need To Know About the New Season of Yellowstone!

Don’t forget to check out the series premiere of 1923 on Sunday, Dec. 18 on Paramount+. 1923 is a prequel series to Yellowstone starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Episodes will drop weekly on the streamer with the second episode premiering Sunday, Dec. 25. The premiere episode of 1923 will have a special presentation on Paramount Network following the newest episode of Yellowstone this Sunday, Dec. 18.

Related: Where Is Yellowstone filmed? See Inside the Real-Life Ranch

“The Dream is Not Me” episode of Yellowstone premieres on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. on Paramount Network. There will be no new episode of Yellowstone on Christmas Day. The mid-season finale of Yellowstone will air on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

Related: How To Watch and Stream Yellowstone