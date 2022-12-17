Stacey Solomon divides fans by unveiling her ‘favourite’ child





Mother-of-four Stacey Solomon, 33, shocked some of her fans when she admitted that her eldest child, Zachary, is her favourite. Stacey gave birth to eldest son Zachary aged 17, with her childhood sweetheart Dean Cox.

Now, in a recent episode of her Crafty Christmas show, she was seen cutting out a photo of him to make a personalised Christmas tree bauble while affectionately sighing: “Ah Zach, my favourite child.” She added: “Just kidding – but he is. I’m just joking again – everyone’s got one, don’t pretend you don’t.” Four years after Zachary’s arrival, Stacey gave birth again to son Leighton, now 10, whose father is her ex-fiancé Aaron Burnham. READ NOW: Jane Fonda shares cancer update as she stops treatment

By the spring of 2019, she and ex-Eastenders star Joe Swash then welcomed their first child, Rex. In October 2021, baby Rose followed – Stacey’s first and only daughter. She has vowed not to have any more children, saying that her family is now complete, and she and Joe have since tied the knot in an emotional fairytale wedding. Though she laughed off her comments on Crafty Christmas, she previously stated on another occasion: “You all know by now that Zachary is my favourite!”

She attracted some disapproval on Twitter for her controversial claim, although one fan jokingly chuckled of her own family: “I have no favourite, I don’t like any of them!” Meanwhile, although Joe has stated that he “loves” Stacey’s sons from previous relationships as well as his own, she previously made a surprising statement about him. The Loose Women panellist said that Joe “isn’t the best” partner she has had. Despite acknowledging that Joe was “lovely”, she added in an unearthed interview with Reveal magazine: “I can’t say he’s the best boyfriend I’ve ever had because I’ve had two children.” DON’T MISS…

Meanwhile, Stacey opened up on Instagram recently about the struggles of having a blended family, revealing that her two elder sons feel the strain of being separated from her and each other when they visit their dads. “It’s always hard to split them up, but it’s so important for them to spend special time and make memories with the rest of their families,” she explained in the emotional post. “No matter what negative, unhelpful things people may say or think, ignore it because they’re wrong. “Don’t ever let it get you down. It doesn’t define you or your family.”

Continuing her candid post, she explained: “I used to really beat myself up about not being able to offer [the kids] a ‘normal’, ‘perfect’ family all under one roof. Until I realised how normal, and perfect our family is for us. “Seeing the way they are together reminds me that it’s all ok. “Families come in all shapes and sizes and what’s important is that the love is there no matter where it comes from.” Finally, she insisted: “We are not a ‘broken family’ in any way shape or form, we are an extended family. And everyone loves an extension.”