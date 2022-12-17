Standard Bank Cloud Computing Internship Programme 2023/2024 for

Application Deadline: Unspecified

Standard Bank has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure to be their cloud computing service providers. The cloud engineering team is responsible for building and managing the Standard Bank foundation platforms on AWS and Azure that will enable our future ready transformation and platform business model. We have multiple cloud capabilities which include: cloud platform engineering, cloud operations, cloud cost modelling & cost management, cloud integration & API enablement, employee experience using cloud services and cloud software & licensing management.

Cloud engineers are scarce skill globally right now and there is high demand for cloud engineering skills in the market. This is a skill you want to have on your CV and the possibilities are endless, skills you can learn include cloud infrastructure, cloud security, cloud data engineering and machine learning.

If you want to know more, to understand how you can become a cloud engineer and get hands on exposure to cloud engineering; then the Cloud Computing Internship Programme is the programme to join. We look forward to welcoming you to Standard Bank and equip you with future ready cloud skills.

Requirements

Completed Tertiary Qualification in any Technology related field (Degree or Diploma)

Java, Azure, AWS, experience preferable but not essential

Must be a South African Citizen

Must be between the ages of 18 and 30

Not be registered on any other learnership

Not be studying at any other institution

Programme Details:

Start Date: 1 April 2023

Duration: 18 Months (Fixed Term Contract)

Learner Stipend: R10000 per month plus Student Medical Aid

For More Information:

Visit the Official Webpage of the Standard Bank Cloud Computing Internship Programme 2023/2024