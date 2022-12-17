State pension and Universal Credit payments may come early next

Christmas Day is next Sunday meaning Boxing Day is on a Monday this year, but the bank holiday status has been moved to Tuesday, December 27. As a result, benefits and other payments from the DWP or HMRC due on those dates will be sent out earlier.
Payments that are affected by the seasonal bank holidays will land in people’s bank accounts on Friday, December 23.
These are the DWP benefits that may be affected, depending on when a person is due their payment:
- Universal Credit
- State pension
- Pension Credit
- Disability Living Allowance (DLA)
- Personal Independence Payment (PIP)
- Attendance Allowance
- Carer’s Allowance
- Employment Support Allowance (ESA)
- Income Support
- Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA).
These payment date changes affect people receiving Working Tax Credits or Child Tax Credits.
Christmas
Payments due on Monday, December 26 will be made on Friday, December 23
Payments due on Tuesday, December 27 will be made on Friday, December 23
Payments due on Wednesday, December 28 will be made on Friday, December 23
Payments due on Thursday, December 29 will be made on Wednesday, December 28 (Scotland and England only)
New Year
Payments due on Monday, January 2 will be made on Friday, December 30
Payments due on Tuesday, January 3 will be made on Friday, December 30
Payments due on Wednesday, January 4 will be made on Tuesday, January 3 (England and Northern Ireland only).
