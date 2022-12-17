State pension and Universal Credit payments may come early next

Christmas Day is next Sunday meaning Boxing Day is on a Monday this year, but the bank holiday status has been moved to Tuesday, December 27. As a result, benefits and other payments from the DWP or HMRC due on those dates will be sent out earlier.

Payments that are affected by the seasonal bank holidays will land in people’s bank accounts on Friday, December 23.

These are the DWP benefits that may be affected, depending on when a person is due their payment:

Universal Credit

State pension

Pension Credit

Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Attendance Allowance

Carer’s Allowance

Employment Support Allowance (ESA)

Income Support

Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA).

