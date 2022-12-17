State pension set to increase in 2023 but what help is available

Good news for pensioners as their state pension is set to increase by up to £74.80 each month. Despite the increase next year, many pensioners are facing hardships over the winter period due to the rising cost of living.

Those on the full new state pension will see their weekly payments increase from £185.15 a week to £203.85 a week.

Pensioners on the full basic state pension will also get a payment boost with their payments increasing from £141.85 a week to £156.20.

Experts have shared what retirees can do to protect them from rising inflation ahead of the 10.1 percent state pension increase in April.

Shona Lowe, financial planning expert at abrdn, spoke exclusively with Express.co.uk about the reinstatement of the triple lock, and how pensioners can make the most of their income for the time being.

He said: “The Chancellor’s pledge to protect the state pension triple lock will have been welcomed with open arms by many pensioners. However, with this increase not coming into effect until next April, retirees will need to take matters into their own hands in the meantime to mitigate the impact of inflation on their savings and investments.

“People shouldn’t panic and make hasty decisions but instead need to take some time to plan the best way through these challenging times.

