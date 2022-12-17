State pensioner feels ‘cheated’ due to expat policy

Every year UK pensioners receive an uprating to their state pension so their payments keep up with inflation.

However, around half a million (500,000) pensioners miss out on the annual uprating of the state pension because they have moved overseas.

British pensioners who have moved to countries like China, Thailand and Canada are paid less just because of where they live.

The state pension only increases in locations like the UK, Gibraltar, Switzerland, the European Economic Area and countries with a reciprocal agreement.

READ MORE: Savings account offers ‘excellent’ interest rate of 4.32%