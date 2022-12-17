Steam Christmas sale date set as Valve doubles up Steam Deck

The holiday season is upon us, which means the Steam Christmas sale is almost here, and Valve has highlighted how some of the year’s biggest games will go on sale soon, all while surprising us with the announcement of more The Game Awards Steam Deck giveaways. If you weren’t feeling festive before, surely the prospect of some almost free games will get you in the mood.

First up, let’s talk about the extra Steam Deck giveaway from Valve. After the success of the free-Steam-Deck-every-minute giveaway at The Game Awards, Valve has announced that it will be giving away more of its handheld wonders, with numbers again in the triple digits.

“The team was so blown away by the overwhelming response to The Game Awards event that we’ve decided to give away another round of Steam Decks,” says Valve.

Don’t worry, you won’t need to register again to be in with a chance of winning this Steam Deck giveaway, as Valve adds that the 171 names it is drawing from are made up of The Game Awards registrants. All you’ve got to do is check your Steam account’s email to see if you’ve won. Easy, right?

If you didn’t manage to be one of the 171 lucky Steam Deck giveaway winners don’t fret, as the Steam Christmas sale is right around the corner, which should offer you some great deals on cheap games. The Steam Christmas sale runs from December 22 to January 5 and will feature thousands of new and old games at discounted prices.

There’s going to be a lot on offer, so we’ve listed everything shown off in the above Steam Christmas sale video, with the assumption being that each item will be on sale in some capacity.

Steam Christmas sale games

Fallout 76

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

Ready Or Not

Two Point Campus

Persona 5 Royal

Sonic Frontiers

Naraka: Bladepoint

Raft

New World

Construction Simulator

Across the Obelisk

F1 Manager 2022

Dinkum

The Wandering Village

There are apparently going to be thousands of games in the Steam Christmas sale, so the above list is not at all conclusive, with Valve also not outright confirming if these titles will be on sale or not, we’re just telling you to keep an eye on them starting December 22 as they are featured in the trailer. From RPG games to life games, there’s likely something for everyone in this sale.

If you’re getting your own or gifting a Steam Deck this holiday season you should also check out our guides on the best Steam Deck SD card, and the best Steam Deck dock – as both have plenty of options to choose from, with some being much better than others.