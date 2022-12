@Manics1itsme tweeted: “Predictable result Helen was robbed #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing #StrictlyComeDancing2022.” (sic)

However, some viewers noticed the disappointment in Helen and Gorka’s faces when Hamza was announced as the winner.

Amanda Taylor expressed: “#StrictlyComeDancing Wow, Helen and Gorka looking not at all happy they didn’t win, especially Gorka. Completely showed themselves up.” (sic)

More to follow…