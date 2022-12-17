Strictly’s Hamza Yassin left MP in tears while alone in the

Before the glitz and sequins of Strictly Come Dancing, Hamza’s career was not quite as glamorous.

He is best known for his presenting and camerawork on nature shows such as Countryfile, Animal Park and CBeebies’ Let’s Go for a Walk.

Last year, he also fronted his own Channel 4 show, Scotland: Escape to the Wilderness, which saw him take a selection of celebrities one by one on an immersive exploration of the Scottish Highlands.

The celebs were Reverend Richard Coles, Death in Paradise star Ben Miller, Doc Martin’s Martin Clunes and politician Sayeeda Warsi.

