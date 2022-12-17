Strictly’s Hamza Yassin left MP in tears while alone in the

Before the glitz and sequins of Strictly Come Dancing, Hamza’s career was not quite as glamorous.
He is best known for his presenting and camerawork on nature shows such as Countryfile, Animal Park and CBeebies’ Let’s Go for a Walk.
Last year, he also fronted his own Channel 4 show, Scotland: Escape to the Wilderness, which saw him take a selection of celebrities one by one on an immersive exploration of the Scottish Highlands.
The celebs were Reverend Richard Coles, Death in Paradise star Ben Miller, Doc Martin’s Martin Clunes and politician Sayeeda Warsi.
In an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk last year, Hamza admitted he was “nervous” to meet the stars.
He said: “We were all nervous, me and the celebrities. We were all nervous to meet each other. More so for me because these are people that we know and see on TV.
“But once I met them you realise that they are just humans.
“Usually when we see celebrities they are in their prime, at their best. In reality, if you take them out of their comfort zone, i.e., put them in a tent and get them to feed animals they don’t like, you get to know them as themselves.”
“In reality, I should be going into [Parliament] every week and taking someone from the House of Lords and saying, ‘right you’re next, come on let’s go’.”
Hamza also confirmed that he had exchanged numbers with all of the celebrities and are “still in touch”.
Sayeeda also took to Twitter on Saturday night to congratulate the wildlife photographer on his Strictly success.
She shared a snap of them both when they were filming the Channel 4 show and penned: “Sooooo proud of you Hamza. #Hamza&Jowita #Winners #StrictlyComeDancing.” (sic)
Plenty of other famous faces have also taken to the social media site to congratulate Hamza. Actress Emma Kennedy echoed: “Well done Hamza! He’s been the heart of this series. No surprise he’s won. Hats off to Helen and Fleur who danced out of their skin this evening.”
And Bobby Seagull added: “The world would be a better place if we were all a little more Hamza. We salute #Strictly champs Hamza and Jowita.
“Rarely have we seen a dancer with such natural rhythm, joy and humility. BBC: make David Attenborough and Hamza team up. Hamza is the future of nature broadcasting.”
Scotland: Escape to the Wilderness is available to watch on All 4.
