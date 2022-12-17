Strictly’s Hamza Yassin ‘to steal’ Glitterball trophy as win

His co-star Helen is close behind him with odds of 7/4, while Molly has odds of 25/1 to finish in third place.

Fleur has been ranked as the show’s outsider and has odds of 50/1 of coming fourth.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “It looks like we’re in for a two-horse race for the Glitterball Trophy, and while Fleur and Molly are seemingly making up the numbers, it’s the latter who is currently most likely to find herself finishing in third-place.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday at 7.05pm on BBC One.